Following reports from the Los Angeles Angels' dressing room, Shohei Ohtani told teammate Mike Trout that he is not the best player on the Japanese team. This was in reference to the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which will be held in March 2023.

Los Angeles Times journalist Bill Shaikin posted about the interaction between the two players on Twitter. Mike Trout is set to captain Team USA and spoke about the upcoming tournament in a video interview today.

Ohtani tried to emphasize the strength of the Japanese national side to Trout, who replied:

"There's no way."

Bill Shaikin @BillShaikin Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani: "He tried to tell me he's not the best player" on Team Japan in WBC.



Trout: "There's no way." Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani: "He tried to tell me he's not the best player" on Team Japan in WBC.Trout: "There's no way."

"Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani: 'He tried to tell me he's not the best player' on Team Japan in WBC. Trout: 'There's no way.'"

Ohtani and Trout are teammates playing for the LA Angels in the MLB but will lock horns against each other in the WBC in March. The Japanese player is one of the pitchers for the Angels while his teammate Trout is a centerfielder.

The national teams of both Japan and USA will be playing in the WBC in 2023 and will likely be one of the favorites to win the tournament. The USA are currently the defending champions, while Japan have the most titles.

Mike Trout on the WBC - "The whole main reason we're here is to win this thing"

Mike Trout has been named captain of Team USA heading into the WBC and will be looking to defend their title in the fifth installment of the competition. While speaking to the media, he reiterated that will go into the tournament looking to win the whole thing.

He also expressed his pride and excitement at the chance to represent his country, having missed the chance to do so in 2017 due to personal reasons.

Trout said that it's exciting to play in different teams and face different players. He will face teammates and friends in the tournament while sharing the dressing room with players from other teams in the league.

He spoke about his teammates and opponents, mentioning how difficult it is to face his Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani:

"I get a front row seat every time he pitches when he's with us. It's pretty nasty. Every person I've talked to that faces him says they don't wanna be in the box."

Mike Trout also went on to express his excitement at working with their new hitiing coach, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and manager Mark DeRosa, saying:

"We gotta go out there and try and win it for him."

It will certainly be one of many dynamics to keep an eye on when the WBC begins in March.

Poll : 0 votes