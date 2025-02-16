Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka & pup Decoy team up for a playdate with Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s furry companion

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the LA Dodgers are big names in Japan. Their offseason activities are closely captured as the duo and their dogs have forged a good bond.

Ohtani and Yamamoto reported to the Dodgers' Spring Training facilities in Glendale, Arizona. They brought their dogs to the practice, and a rare glimpse of both dogs in action recently went viral on the internet.

On Saturday, a fan account of Ohtani on X reshared a clip of his dog, Decoy, playing alongside Yamamoto's dog, whose name is unknown. Ohtani's wife, former Japanese basketball star Mamiko Tanaka, was also spotted in the clip. She had a ball in her hand, which she threw for Decoy and the other dog to catch.

The Japanese reporters who provided behind-the-scenes commentary called Yamamoto's dog muscular and Decoy more agile and athletic.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka announce pregnancy

The Ohtanis, who generally stay out of the spotlight, surprised fans a few weeks ago. Before 2024 wound up, Ohtani took to Instagram to announce that the couple was expecting their first child.

He uploaded a photo of several baby items including clothes and shoes along with Decoy who is in a sleeping position.

"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" Ohtani wrote in the caption.

Last offseason, Ohtani announced his marriage at a press conference, saying he had married a Japanese girl. As the 2024 Seoul Series approached, more information on Mamiko emerged. The couple was spotted at the airport, heading to Korea to play the series against the San Diego Padres.

Since then, Mamiko has regularly appeared at Dodgers games. She has got along well with other Dodgers players' partners. She attended the Game 5 of the 2024 World Series where Ohtani & Co. took down the New York Yankees.

Tanaka is not an active basketball player but has previously played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan's women's basketball league.

