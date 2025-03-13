Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki to host exclusive Dodgers team dinner in Tokyo

The LA Dodgers have boarded their flight to Tokyo as they look forward to attending a special team dinner hosted by Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki ahead of the Tokyo Series.

The Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19. The team is also set to play exhibition games against NPB teams before their regular season opener.

On Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared details about the team’s off-field schedule, revealing that Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki will host an exclusive team dinner featuring a Japanese culinary experience.

"So there's a Major League Baseball event — I know one of these nights because we're losing a day," Roberts said on MLB Network's Hot Stove. "There's also the Dodgers event. When we get there, I think we have a workout. We get in at around 3 in the afternoon, so we’ll have a little bit of a break, then we’ll go work out."

"But on local Sunday, Shohei, Yoshinobu, and Roki are hosting just the players, which is great. It’s mandatory. So, all 31 guys will be there, and they're bringing in this crazy sushi chef for dinner. They're going to host it. So it’s awesome. The plus-ones will do their thing, and the coaches and organization will have their own event. But it’s going to be fun."

Shohei Ohtani and other Japanese stars set to headline Tokyo Series fixtures

The likes of Shohei Ohtani (from Oshu), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Bizen), Roki Sasaki (Iwate), Seiya Suzuki (Arakawa) and Shota Imanaga (Kitakyushu) will be the center of attention for fans eager to see Major League Baseball stars in Japan.

The Dodgers and Chicago Cubs have already named their starting pitchers for both games. In Game 1, Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers, while Imanaga starts for the Cubs. Meanwhile, in Game 2, Sasaki will make his Dodgers debut, while Justin Steele looks to keep things tight on the mound early on.

Before these two regular-season games, the Dodgers and Cubs will also play exhibition games.

On March 15, the Cubs will face NPB's Hanshin Tigers at noon (local time), followed by the Dodgers taking on the Yomiuri Giants at 7 p.m. The following day, the fixtures will be reversed, with the Dodgers playing Hanshin and the Cubs facing Yomiuri.

