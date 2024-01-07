Shota Imanaga Free Agency Rumors: 2 teams appear to be 'final candidates' for left-handed pitcher, per report

Shota Imanaga is on his way to the MLB, and, as per reports, there are two teams that he has shortlisted. Following the norms set by his compatriots, Imanaga, too, has brought it down to two West coast teams - San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.

Imanaga has had a successful career in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. He's a 2x All-Star and had a no-hitter in the 2022 season. The Japanese ace pitcher has a career ERA of 3.18 and a 64-50 record. He's coming off a strong season, becoming the Central League Strikeout champion.

As per the Sports Illustrated, the final list of candidates for the left-handed Japanese pitcher to be posted from the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars has come down to the Giants and the Angels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the citation from the report remains Japanese news source, Sankei Sports, it's unclear whether San Francisco is still interested in landing Imanaga after they acquired Robby Ray the previous day.

The Angels, meanwhile, have been linked to every major ace pitcher this season. After the departure of Shohei Ohtani, they were left with no starter to lead an already faultering and below average rotation.

They are expected to be still in pursuit of NL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, but in all probability, if they are unable to land him, Shota Imanaga remains an option.

Shota Imanaga's pitching style

Like most NPB pitchers making the continental switch, Shota Imanaga, too, has a developed four-pitch arsenal.

The Japanese ace packs a definite punch with his powerful fastball and has a healthy strikeout rate. However, along with it, he has a high percentage of home runs earned.

That makes him most suited to the Giants' Oracle Park, which is known to be a pitcher friendly ballpark. Even the Angel stadium has a long outfield.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.