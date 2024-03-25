Shota Imanaga slated for historic MLB debut in Cubs home opener against the Colorado Rockies

Shota Imanaga is slated for a historic MLB debut in the home opener for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies on Apr. 1.

In his most recent outing against the Oakland Athletics on Mar.14, he showcased his amazing pitching prowess at the mound, striking out nine batters in 4.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs on three hits.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shota Imanaga signed a $53 million four-year deal with the Cubs in January, which includes a club option that could take the deal to $80 million over five years. The club option can be exercised after the 2025 or 2026 MLB season, which would see him remain with the club for the 2028 season as well.

Imanaga played for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars for eight seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League before making his way to Wrigley Field. He has immaculate control over his pitching arsenal and is ready to take to the mound for the Cubs in the big leagues a lot earlier than many would have expected.

Cubs pitcher Justin Steele is slated to pitch against the incumbent champions, the Texas Rangers, on Opening day at Globe Life Field on Mar. 28,. He will be up against Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi in what's touted to be a great matchup, but Wrigley Field and Cubs fans wait for Shota Imanaga to take the mound in the home opener.

Shota Imanaga has impressed in his first spring outing and is embracing the Cubs culture at Wrigley Field

Shota Imanaga impressed the bullpen and the Cubs dugout in maiden spring league outing and has been embracing the culture well in Chicago.

He's actively involving himself in fun-filled activities with the roster, tossing around the football and being an active member of the Cubs team integration activities on and off the field.

With his debut at Wrigley Field, it will be an amazing experience for the Japanese ace. He might be looking at pitching on the opening day next year, as the MLB has secretly discussed the 2025 MLB opening day between the LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, per MLB analyst Bob Nightengale. Imanaga is a searing talent and has some power-packed years ahead of him.

Shota Imanaga will be turning 31 in September mid-season through the 2024 MLB campaign but is hopeful of making a fitting statement for Chicago this season once he's able to read the hitters' tactics in the big leagues.

Nothing can be written off after a horrid start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers in the Seoul Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.