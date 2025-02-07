"Should have traded him 5 years ago", "Bro can’t even hustle to 1B" - Fans react to Gleyber Torres' subtle jab at Brian Cashman’s criticism

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres took a shot at his former team, specifically New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. One of the Yankees’ biggest trade deadline moves last season was acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr., who Cashman planned on playing second base with Torres going in third.

However, it turned out the other way around, in part because Torres didn't want to go to third base. Torres even said in an interview on July 28:

"I’m a second baseman. I play second."

On Thursday, Cashman said Gleyber Torres was "unwilling" to move to third on the YES Network's "Yankees Hot Stove" episode.

"When I acquired Jazz, I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber to third the rest of last year," Cashman said. "(Manager Aaron) Boonie wanted to do it the other way. He moved Jazz to third after we got him and Gleyber to second because Gleyber didn't want to move to third, (he) was unwilling."

After this interview, Torres reacted to Cashman's statements by posting a tweet on his X account.

"Still? Just turn (the page)," he wrote.

Fans on Instagram were seemingly enraged by Torres' reaction to his former general manager's comments.

"Should have traded him 5 years ago," one fan said.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@mateo.for.media

"Bro can't even hustle to first base," another fan wrote.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@matthew.sandate_

"Gleyber your were like worst 2nd base in 2024 defense idk why u tweeting these," one user mentioned.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@aidenpskyler

More fans took shots at Torres' on-field play.

"You wanted him to play 3rd when he struggled to play second? nah I rather seen him out," one user remarked.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@uriell.ll

"Just turn? Guy can't even turn 2 reliable," one fan opined.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@nick.drago7

Meanwhile, one fan asked a legitimate question about the whole situation.

Instagram comment. Source - Instagram/@jonnyburneract

Detroit Tigers believe Gleyber Torres makes them 'a lot better'

The Detroit Tigers signed former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million deal on Dec. 27. That's despite Torres having an inconsistent 2024 season, where he had a 1.8 WAR, .709 OPS and 15 home runs, which isn't too impressive.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the team is excited to have Torres on the roster.

"We were very aggressive to try to land it. I mean, I was on the phone for most of Christmas Eve, which my family didn’t really appreciate," Harris said. "But, we feel like we got better today. We feel like adding Gleyber made us better, and we feel like he’s going to make the players around him a lot better."

Gleyber Torres has proven he has a lot of power, hitting 24 or more home runs on four occasions. If that version of him returns in the 2025 season, things might improve for the Tigers.

