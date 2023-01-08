Should Trea Turner start in the lead-off spot for the Phillies?

When considering the most quintessential leadoff men in the MLB, Trea Turner cannot be left out of the conversation. Speed, alertness, and the ability to get on base - Turner seems to have it all.

The 6'2 shortstop began his career in 2015 as a member of the Washington Nationals, but did not gain widespread attention until the 2016 season. That year, Turner hit 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. However, his eye-popping batting average of .342 is what really caught the eye of observers. Turner finished second in Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2016.

MLB @MLB Smooth Trea Turner slides are BACK. Smooth Trea Turner slides are BACK. https://t.co/briYe4JnS4

"Smooth Trea Turner slides are BACK." - @ MLB

Turner soon gained a reputation around the league as a tenacious hitter who could go deep into an at-bat and give the opposing pitcher a hard time. He led the MLB in at-bats in 2018, and also stole a league-best 43 bases.

In 2021, his final season with the Washington Nationals, Turner hit for the cycle for a third time against the Tampa Bay Rays, tying an MLB record for the most cycle hits in a season. Turner was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a multi-player trade at the trade deadline that year.

Turner spent the entire 2022 season with the Dodgers, where he once again led the MLB in at-bats. He hit 100 RBIs and finished with a batting average of .298.

Coming into the 2022 offseason, Trea Turner was regarded as one of the most valuable free agents on the market. On December 8th, the Philadelphia Phillies signed him to a massive 11-year deal worth $300 million.

"BREAKING: The @Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal with 2x All-Star Trea Turner." - @ MLB Network

The Phillies were clearly looking for a competent lead-off man. Last season, Kyle Schwarber often found himself at the top of the lineup. Schwarber was a heavy hitter, leading the NL in home runs last season with 46. However, with 200 strikeouts, he also K'd more than any other player last season, and finished the season with a paltry .218 batting average.

Trea Turner, by comparison, hit fewer home runs, but hit for contact and made life miserable for opposing teams on the basepath. For this reason, Turner seems to be the only choice for the Phillies leadoff man in 2023.

Trea Turner joins a re-energized Phillies squad

The Philadelphia Phillies made it all the way to the World Series in 2022, after not having made the playoffs since 2011. Although their run was ultimately unsuccessful, it reinvigorated their fan base, who could once again regard their team as a winning one. With the addition of a bat like Trea Turner's, fans can only look forward to 2023.

