"Should've put him on the IL" "Just shut him down tbh" - Los Angeles Angels fans frustrated that Shohei Ohtani is out of lineup again

The Los Angeles Angels will be without Shohei Ohtani yet again, as the two-way superstar will be out of the lineup on Tuesday night for the ninth game in a row. The Japanese sensation has been dealing with a right oblique strain that has kept him out of the lineup since Sept. 3.

While injuries are part of baseball, the fact that the Los Angeles Angels have yet to place Shohei Ohtani on the IL has puzzled and infuriated fans. Some believe that the questionable decisions made by the club have all but sealed his fate with the team this upcoming offseason.

It's been a frustrating season for Angels fans, who have watched the club struggle to surround both Ohtani and Mike Trout with a roster worthy of reaching the postseason. Now, with Ohtani sidelined for his ninth consecutive game, some fans simply want the team to place him on the IL instead of toying with ticket sales.

With only a few weeks remaining in the season, the Los Angeles Angels are well outside of the postseason, 12 games outside of the final American League wild-card spot. It appears certain that the Japanese star will leave in unrestricted free agency, with many fans blaming the organization for failing him.

If Ohtani leaves the Angels this offseason, the team's decision to leave the former MVP day-to-day as opposed to placing him on the IL reflects fan's frustrations with the organization. However, his desire and willingness to attempt to play have earned respect across the league.

Despite the Los Angeles Angels struggles, Shohei Ohtani is the AL MVP frontrunner

While the Angels have failed to surround Ohtani with the adequate talent to challenge for the postseason, the Japanese superstar has continued to prove why he is must-see television.

As a batter this season, the AL MVP frontrunner has been sensational. Through 135 games, Ohtani has racked up a dazzling 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He also owns a .304 batting average.

As a pitcher, Shohei has been equally as impressive. The two-way phenom has a 10-5 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts. Fans are dumbfounded as to how a team that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout has never reached the postseason.