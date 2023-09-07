The San Diego Padres have been hit a devastating blow as their star catcher, Gary Sánchez, suffered a season-ending wrist injury during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Bob Melvin confirmed the grim news after the Padres' 5-1 loss before stating those injuries make you feel "sick to your stomach".

Expand Tweet

Sánchez, who has been a standout performer for the Padres in the 2023 MLB season, sustained the injury in the eighth inning when he was struck on the wrist by a blistering 98-mph fastball from Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman. Despite the pain, Sánchez initially remained in the game to run the bases but was eventually replaced in the ninth inning by Luis Campusano.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How was Gary Sanchez performing in 2023?

Sánchez's contribution to the Padres this season had been invaluable. After joining the team from the New York Mets in late May, he delivered a stellar performance, boasting an OPS of .778 and hitting 19 home runs in just 72 games. His arrival had been a lifeline for the Padres, who had struggled to find production from the catcher position prior to his acquisition.

Gary Sanchez had been delivering a stellar performance with the Padres hitting 19 home runs in 72 games.

However, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Padres, who have been grappling with a disappointing season, currently sitting seven games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Losing Sánchez, one of their bright spots, is yet another setback for a team that had high hopes for the 2023 MLB season.

Sánchez's remarkable bounceback season with the Padres, his positive impact on the pitching staff, and the chemistry he developed with the team's pitchers make his absence all the more difficult to bear. While his future with the Padres remains uncertain as he approaches free agency, the clubhouse is hopeful that he'll return, recognizing his invaluable contributions both on and off the field.