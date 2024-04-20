"Sign the dotted line, however much he wants" - Clarke Schmidt speaks his mind after Juan Soto's latest heroics in Yankees win

The New York Yankees took the first game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday after Juan Soto sparked a late rally to ensure a comeback victory in the Bronx.

Juan Soto's teammate and Yankees ace Clarke Schmidt was left impressed by the All-Star slugger's heroics, adding to his long line of impressive performances since signing for the Bronx Bombers.

The former San Diego Padres superstar is expected to test free agency next season, with analysts and fans expecting record-breaking offers to sign the Dominican slugger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Schmidt, much like the Yankees fanbase, believes the Yankees should offer Juan Soto 'however much he wants' to keep him in pinstripes beyond the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

“He’s just a special player," Clarke Schmidt said after the game. "I guess sign the dotted line, however much he wants. He always comes through. It’s just very rare to see a player of that caliber.”

Schmidt started the series opener against the Rays at Yankee Stadium, with the right-handed pitcher putting on a strong display from the mound, conceding one run and seven hits after going over 100 pitches for the first time in his MLB career.

“I loved every bit of that,” Schmidt said on passing the century mark. “I want to be out there as long as I possibly can. I know there’s facets of my game that I’m continuing to work on. It’s something that I’m going to continue to get better at.”

Clarke Schmidt applauds Yankees fans after Juan Soto's clutch home run

The Yankees trailed the Jays 1-0 after Richie Palacios' solo home run in the sixth innings. While the Bronx Bombers struggled against Rays starter Tyler Alexander, erroneous fielding in the seventh allowed Alex Verdugo to draw level in the game.

What followed was typical of the Yankees this year, as Anthony Volpe's go-ahead RBI was overshadowed by Juan Soto's spectacular three-run home run in the seventh inning.

"The stadium atmosphere tonight was amazing," Schmidt said. "I think it was a playoff atmosphere. I think a lot of credit goes to him, too. He lights a fire in the crowd.

"I know there’s a lot of representation from the Dominican [community]. It’s fun to see and a very fun atmosphere. A big credit to him."

The crowd at the Yankee stadium rallied behind MVP chants on Friday and with Soto's bright start to the 2023 season, it might not be a far-fetched shout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback