"Sign him as a reliever" - Fans react as golfer Sahith Theegala throws first pitch amid Astros' recent losses against Yankees

Ace golfer Sahith Theegala was invited to throw the ceremonial pitch at Minute Maid Park before game three of the opening series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on Monday.

Catching the ball behind home plate was Astros infielder Grae Kessinger, who's also a good friend of the PGA Tour golfer. Take a look at the images of the ceremony in this Instagram thread:

Sahith Theegala was a bit nervous when he was asked to throw the ceremonial pitch. The 26-year-old American golfer was busy competing in the Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course when he decided to take some time out to pitch in Saturday's game.

Fans were quick to jump on Theegala's inaugural pitch, applauding his prowess, with one asking him to be signed as a free agent.

"Sign him as a reliever"

Here are some of the other reactions on Instagram:

Despite his apprehensions before throwing the ceremonial pitch, Sahith Theegala threw a perfect strike right into the hand of shortstop-turned-catcher and friend Grae Kessinger.

Theegala ended up celebrating the perfect pitch on his own at the mound and even showcased a glimpse of his golf swing while holding the baseball.

Meanwhile, at the Houston Open, the 15th-seeded PGA Tour golfer couldn't fare well on the final day of the competition on Sunday. He finished tied-28 with a final score of -5. German Stephen Jager won with a total of -12.

Houston Astros forced a no-hit game against the Blue Jays after getting swept by the Yankees at home

The Houston Astros had the worst possible start to their 2024 campaign, as they were swept 4-0 in a four-game series against the New York Yankees at home in Minute Maid Park. Fans lashed out at the team management and Astros players for their disastrous performances in the inaugural series of the season.

Houston responded with their first victory in style against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Ronel Blanco threw his maiden no-hitter for the Atros, as he pitched all nine innings, gave up zero hits and zero runs, and struck out seven hitters.

Moreover, Kyle Tucker and Yanier Diaz both smashed two home runs apiece, while Jeremy Pena hit one home run in a 10-0 victory for the Astros against the Blue Jays.

