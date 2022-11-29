Superstar pitcher Justin Verlander is one of the top free agent pitchers available, and reports indicate he is now meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verlander is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, which included a Cy Young award and a World Series win. His ability to accomplish these feats after two Tommy John surgeries is unheard of.

Justin Verlander is at the tail end of his Hall of Fame MLB career, but still has plenty to offer any team. He has spent his 17-year career with only two teams thus far, the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping they can entice him to sign.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros. Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros.

Many Dodgers fans love the idea of this potential signing. Justin Verlander would be an instant boost to their pitching staff. Given the team is coming off a 111 win season, it would be incredible to see them improve even further. They would give themselves an excellent shot at repeating themselves as the top regular season team in the MLB.

The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be in on every big-name free agent that comes available. This is a perk of having one of the largest fan bases and highest budgets in MLB. It can be frustrating for fans of teams that cannot afford to keep up with the big spenders. This dichotomy has existed for a long time in baseball, and it is unlikely to change soon.

Brandon @bustin456 @JonHeyman Dodgers get their annual all star signing/trade @JonHeyman Dodgers get their annual all star signing/trade

DebraS @DebraS22 @JonHeyman Why don't we just give all the players in the MLB to the Dodgers and then we can sit around watching them play themselves? 🙄 @JonHeyman Why don't we just give all the players in the MLB to the Dodgers and then we can sit around watching them play themselves? 🙄

Not every Los Angeles Dodgers fan is on-board with potentially signing Justin Verlander. This is due, in large part, to the fact that he was on the Astros in 2017. The Astros defeated the Dodgers in the World Series that year, and it was later determined they were using a sign-stealing system to cheat. This is a grudge that has not been dropped, and likely won't be anytime soon.

S @bleedblue1031 @JonHeyman We need a SS more than anything. Lux is a big gamble. Don’t need to go wasting money on a 40 yr old SP, even if he is Verlander. I don’t not want to see them pay him $40M/yr @JonHeyman We need a SS more than anything. Lux is a big gamble. Don’t need to go wasting money on a 40 yr old SP, even if he is Verlander. I don’t not want to see them pay him $40M/yr

Ruben_Rocha @Ruben_Rocha88 @JonHeyman Verlander. Noted member of 2017 Astros. Interesting how dodgers getting bounced in playoffs gave them amnesia on their cries of losing because of cheating @JonHeyman Verlander. Noted member of 2017 Astros. Interesting how dodgers getting bounced in playoffs gave them amnesia on their cries of losing because of cheating

Verlander will have many suitors to meet with before his free agency ends, but the Dodgers are among the most viable.

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers would be among the most stacked of all-time with Justin Verlander

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays

In 2022, the Dodgers were one of the most loaded teams in recent memory, possibly in history. If they add Verlander to that group of legends, their status increases in a way few thought possible.

The signing seems like a great idea for both parties in theory, but only time will tell how this all plays out.

