Simone Biles gets heartwarming tribute from Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda

Natalie Loureda, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller's girlfriend, sent a heartwarming birthday tribute to American gymnast Simone Biles on Monday. Regarded as one of the greatest ever gymnasts and Olympic athletes, Biles has eleven Olympic medals to her name, seven of which are gold. Her thirty Gymnastics World Championships medals also make her the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Loureda posted a story on Instagram dedicated to Biles, who turned 28 on Friday.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite female athletes 🥹 you showed me that limitations are just words. The world said she was too old to compete in Paris and she said watch me," Loureda captioned the post.

Screenshot of Loureda's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@natalieloureda IG Stories)

Natalie Loureda is also an athlete, having sharpened her Taekwondo skills from an early age before eventually transitioning to MMA. Apart from being active on social media and keeping up with her training routine, Loureda also hosts a podcast, the 'Rolling With The Punches Show', which is followed by over 3,800 people on Instagram and 2,000 on YouTube.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda posts sweet reaction as fan likens her to legendary soccer player Lionel Messi

Later on Monday, Natalie Loureda posted another Instagram story in response to a fan's comment that likened her to legendary soccer star Lionel Messi.

"Lionel Messi & YOU GIRL Natalie Loureda 💙💕 you literally inspired me to workout 😭🫶 I lost myself and watching you has helped me sm 🫶" the fan's comment read

"Bawling 🥹 let's roll with the punches of life together ❤️" Loureda reacted.

Screenshot of Loureda's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/natalieloureda IG Stories)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, being compared with Lionel Messi is certainly high praise for any athlete. In his career so far, the Argentine has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or, an annual award presented to the best-performing soccer player in the world over the past season, a record eight times. In terms of team honors, Messi has won 46 major titles over the course of his career, making him the most decorated player in football history.

