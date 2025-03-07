Alex Pereira’s tear-jerking story about poverty evokes a heartfelt reaction from Bobby Miller’s girlfriend Natalie Loureda

Natalie Loureda, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller, reacted to UFC champion Alex Pereira’s emotional journey about his struggles with poverty to provide for his family before becoming a superstar. Loureda also comes from a background of discipline and hard work in combat sports.

Pereira, a former kickboxer, rose to prominence through his achievements in kickboxing, where he became a two-time Glory Kickboxing Middleweight Champion. He currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

On Friday, Natalie shared ESPN MMA’s Instagram post and reacted to Pereira’s story. She expressed her admiration for his resilience and the sacrifices for his family.

The Brazilian wrote on X three months ago (formerly Twitter):

"I remember when my sons’ last pair of diapers was being used, and there was no money to buy new ones."

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda's instagram story (Source: Instagram/@natalieloureda)

“🥺 “ Loureda added.“

Loureda is a multifaceted martial artist and fitness professional, renowned for her expertise in taekwondo and mixed martial arts (MMA). Holding a 4th-degree black belt in taekwondo, she has dedicated her life to martial arts from a young age.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie praises him after Dodgers pitcher suffered brutal head injury

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit on the head by a powerful line 106- mph drive from Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch during the Cactus League opener at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

The right-handed pitcher immediately collapsed to the ground, clutching his head and rubbing the top of it. His teammates gathered around him while he kneeled on the field. Miller managed to walk off the field under his power and later reassured fans about his condition. He expressed gratitude, stating:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Really means a lot. Scary moment. I’m good! All praise to the man above. Can’t wait to get back on the mound, “ posted on X.

Miller’s girlfriend Natalie Loureda later responded on her Instagram account, calling him "my gladiator."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Miller had a mild headache on Friday but was otherwise doing well. He also joked with him, saying he had a “strong head,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers started their 2025 Cactus League with a 12-4 loss to the Cubs, the same team they will play in their regular season opener in Tokyo next month.

