“Six hours in the men’s room” - Joey Votto recalls hilarious anecdote from ESPN commercial shooting

In a recent interview with Rob Friedman, former Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto recounted a hilarious story about recording a commercial for ESPN’s SportsCenter in a bathroom for what was said to be six hours.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Joey Votto said it was the second-longest time he had spent in a men’s room, citing that number one had been because of a big meal. The unusual revelation offered a hilarious twist to the interview.

"Six hours in the men’s room. That’s the second longest time that I’ve been in the men’s room [...] You wouldn’t believe the meal, it was quite the feast."

The ESPN ad shows Votto in a bathroom with reporter Karl Ravech and Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Red. Ravech joking around with an imaginary mustache while telling Votto about his intentions to win this year’s "mustache competition." Right after, Mr. Red, known for his exaggerated mustache, emerges from a restroom stall, adding to the funny factor.

40-year-old Joey Votto is still a free agent and is still looking for a team

While Joey Votto’s off-field antics entertain the fans, his baseball future is still unknown as he navigates free agency. The Reds turned down his option for 2024, leaving him a free agent for the first time in his career. Votto had spent 17 great years with the team.

Despite Votto’s experience at first base and a possible future Hall of Fame induction, he is one of many big names who have not been signed this offseason.

Votto has taken to social media, using humor to mock his lack of opportunities through memes and other funny posts. The 40-year-old hitter, who is known for his sense of humor, has made it clear that he wants to have fun and interact with the online community.

As Joey Votto continues his fun social media campaign, fans await word on his future in baseball. Whether he joins a new team or hangs up his cleats, one thing is certain: Votto’s distinct personality and sense of humor will be missed in the world of MLB and will continue to attract fans on and off the field.

