“Sky is f****** falling” - Fans roast Blue Jays manager after “winning the AL East” comment in 1-7 loss to Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays held a five-game lead over the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East last week. However, their lead has evaporated after Wednesday's 7-1 loss against the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays have lost six of their last seven games and are tied with the Yankees with a 90-68 record. Although Toronto holds the tie-breaker over its division rivals, the team's recent run has sparked panic among the Blue Jays fans.

Toronto manager John Schneider tried to brush off the negativity around the clubhouse after the second consecutive loss against the Red Sox, who are chasing an AL Wild Card spot.

“It feels like the sky is falling right now and it’s fucking not," Schneider said. "We’ve got 90 wins, we’re in the playoffs and if the season ended today we’re winning the AL East. I want them to come in and not press. I want them to play confident.”

However, Blue Jays fans didn't appreciate Schneider's comments.

"Sky is f***** falling and the Jays are a disaster."

"Sorry John, but the sky is falling. One or fewer runs in six of the last seven games is not the way any team wants to go into the playoffs."

"If the season ended today you're wining the division, sure, but it's not. You've got an ice cold team coming up to a series against Tampa who, historically you've always struggled against. Ya'll gotta wake up!"

"Narrator: But the season did not end today and sky indeed fell."

"Too bad the season doesn't end today, bud. We play 162 for a reason."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider refuses to blame umpiring mistakes

The Blue Jays dropped the series opener against the Red Sox on Tuesday and the game caught the attention of fans after a controversial call from the umpires denied the Blue Jays a scoring opportunity with the bases loaded.

However, manager John Schneider is not buying into the narrative of umpires costing them games.

"We're not losing because of umpires. We're losing because we're not scoring enough runs ... I don't want to feed into the narrative that the umpires are screwing us because they're not. We're not scoring enough runs."

Despite their horrid stretch, the AL East title remains theirs to lose as they just need to match the Yankees' results in the next four games to clinch the division.

