“Slap the C on that man's chest"; "Mayor of Philadelphia during the summer” - Mets fans react as Francisco Lindor reports to spring training

Francisco Lindor has officially reported to Spring Training, and he brings with him an optimism to the New York Mets fan base. Of course, the team's blockbuster offseason helps, but Lindor was their most valuable player in 2024.

For Lindor, the season is officially back in session. He arrived at the ballpark with a bright sweater, ready to get to work and help the Mets get further than they did last year.

To no one's surprise, Mets fans were thrilled to see their star player back and ready to get in action again for the 2025 season. They reacted to his arrival in the comments section.

"You know you’re desperate for baseball when you get excited at seeing people walk from their cars," one said.

"We got parking lot videos!! See you Wednesday, boys!" another exclaimed.

"This makes me so happy, winter is ending and baseball is here!" one said.

"LFGM! World Series or bust this year," another added.

The Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes and can pair him with Lindor, obviously still the darling of the fan base. He's ready for Spring Training to begin, and so are the fans.

Francisco Lindor sends a message to a former teammate

As free agency rolls on, there are still players available. That includes, despite the popular opinion, J.D. Martinez. The DH played with the New York Mets last year. He was expected to retire and even set his plan to take up pickleball in retirement.

Francisco Lindor responded to J.D. Martinez (Imagn)

However, he said on social media that he hadn't yet retired from baseball and therefore could still be signed. His former teammate Francisco Lindor had a message for him via Athlon Sports.

He joked:

"I thought you was doing pickleball?"

Francisco Alvarez, the Mets' catcher, also responded to Martinez, who could be in play to return to the Mets to further fill out their lineup for the 2025 season and attempt to get past the NLCS this time.

