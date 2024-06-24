"Slayed" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates Pirates ace's final strikeout with scorching 102-mph fastball against Rays

Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes made his eighth start of the campaign at PNC Park against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday as the Pittsburgh faithful, including girlfriend Olivia Dunne, cheered him on. She was present in the family press box to cheer Skenes as he went about his usual business in his still-nascent but highly effective big-league career.

Livvy Dunne took to her Instagram account to post a story celebrating Paul Skenes' final strikeout from Sunday's game against the Rays, which was a searing fastball clocked in at a whopping 102 mph. She captioned her story as:

"Slayed"

Olivia Dunne has been present for all of Skenes' home starts at PNC Park this season. He had already amassed four wins out of his first seven starts of the campaign without registering a single loss.

Paul Skenes impressed the fans once again with his latest start on Sunday, as he ripped the Rays batting lineup through the first seven innings of the game. He gave up just one earned run on six hits, walked one batter, and struck out eight in seven innings pitched as he kept the game tied at one apiece through seven innings.

Despite the Pittsburgh Pirates losing the tight series finale 3-1, Skenes avoided registering a loss as he had done his part by keeping the Bucs in the game.

Olivia Dunne cheered on for Skenes throughout the game and even sported a specially customized T-shirt to support her boyfriend.

Olivia Dunne sported a customized 'Skenes-Jones' T-shirt while cheering for Paul Skenes at PNC Park

Livvy Dunne was in full gear to support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in his latest start for the Pirates in the MLB. Olivia sported a custom-designed 'Skenes-Jones '24' T-shirt on Sunday to cheer for Paul as he threw searing strikeouts against the TB Rays.

Dunne took to her Snapchat account to post pictures of her custom T-shirt with the caption:

“Todays shirt”

Jared Jones was the other name that was present on Olivia's custom shirt. Just like Paul Skenes, he is also a young starting pitcher in the Pirates rotation. Jones is 5-6 on the season with a 3.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts.

Both Jones and Skenes will be starting in the Pirates' upcoming three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, which starts on Friday, June 28.