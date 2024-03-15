"Slayed that" - Olivia Dunne over the moon after boyfriend Paul Skenes' glowing Spring Breakout outing

Pittsburgh Pirates' highly-rated prospect Paul Skenes had a strong start to MLB's new Spring Breakout series, and girlfriend Olivia Dunne was quick to give him a shoutout on social media. The 2023 number one prospect in MLB has been impressive with his triple-digit fastball and continued his fine run on Thursday's win against the Baltimore Orioles.

After a sizzling performance on the night, Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, who is one of the most popular college athletes in the country, shared a clip on Instagram with the caption:

"Slayed that."

Paul Skenes was brought up in California and went on to play college baseball for Louisiana State University, lifting the 2023 College World Series with them. He was one of the standout players of the season and was selected as the number one pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB Draft. He has since played in the minors for the Pirates organization and has been impressive throughout.

On Thursday, the league introduced their marquee event, the Spring Breakout, which are MLB-sponsored games that will feature the top prospects of every team. The first day of action saw the Pirates grab a 3-1 victory over the Orioles as their young ace starred in action. He started the outing with three triple-digit strikes and won the second round against 2022 top pick Jackson Holliday with another strikeout.

MLB gears up for second day of Spring Breakout after Paul Skenes stars on opening day

While there were two games played on the opening day of MLB Spring Breakout, most eyes were on the matchup between Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday, which provided plenty of entertainment. While the Pittsburgh Pirates got the upper hand against the Baltimore Orioles, the second game was played between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers.

Day two of the series will have five games as the fixtures pick up over the next few days. This marquee event was implemented for fans to have a look at top prospects beyond the MLB Futures Game and it has certainly done that.

