"Snell is a Brewer" "Should’ve been a Yankee for life" - MLB fans react to Gary Sanchez's one-year $7,000,000 deal with the Brewers

Several teams have expressed interest in Blake Snell, but the talented pitcher remains a free agent for now. As the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to sign Gary Sanchez, one more free agent will be off the market. The Brewers have reportedly signed Sanchez to a one-year, $7 million deal.

To the surprise of many, several top players, including Snell and Cody Bellinger, are still on the free agent list. Sanchez's signing to the Brewers has stirred a discussion between MLB fans on social media.

Fans believe Snell should be a Brewer, especially since Sanchez and him share a history. Sanchez was the personal catcher for him in 2023 in his stint with the San Diego Padres.

Fans hope that the Brewers will sign the NL Cy Young Award winner next to continue the chemistry between the two players:

"Blake Snell seemed to really like pitching to him," wrote one fan on X.

As for Sanchez's signing, some fans were happy about it, while some believed that he should have been a New York Yankee forever. However, most fans agreed that he was an interesting addition to the team:

Will Brewers strike a deal with Snell next?

The Brewers let go of their ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, after which, they signed Jakob Junis. Several fans were unhappy about the signing as Junis was not a direct replacement for Burnes. With Burnes gone, they still have a reason to upgrade their starting rotation.

Blake Snell would likely be a great fit for the Brewers, especially since his personal catcher has found a way into the team. Signing the talented pitcher might make sense for some fans, but the most crucial part will be considering the financial aspect.

The free agent is reportedly seeking a nine-year, $270 million contract. This includes an average annual of $30 million. The Brewers need a top pitcher, but the money involved will determine the fate of any deal.

In the meantime, Scott Boras seems to be waiting for the right offer for his agent. Boras is known for his stubborn negotiation. Snell is coming off an excellent 2023 season for the Padres, however, on the other hand, he might be required to lower his price to find a team soon.

