Snubbing Roki Sasaki, insider picks Nationals prospect to claim 2025 NL Rookie of the Year

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki has a tough start to his MLB career after a much-anticipated move to the major leagues in the offseason. The Japanese pitching sensation has struggled for control in his first three starts for the defending World Series champions.

Sasaki made his MLB debut in his home country during the Dodgers' Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. He was decent in his first major league outing, conceding one run over three innings. However, in his second start of the season, Sasaki conceded two runs on three hits across 1 2/3 innings.

Although he improved in his third start for the Dodgers, MLB Pipeline Reporter Sam Dykstra picked Washington Nationals rookie Dylan Crews as his pick for the NL Rookie of the Year.

He said on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast (28:00 onwards):

"Roki Sasaki has not been a great start for him so far. Through three stars, 11 walks, and only nine strikeouts in eight and two-thirds Innings. I think that's just somebody learning to struggle for the first time. We've seen him do exceptionally well in Japan at such a young age, and now he's being humbled a little bit."

Although Dykstra said Crews was his pick, the 23-year-old outfielder has struggled at the plate in his first full season as rookie.

"Dylan Crews with the Nationals was actually going to be my pick because I think everyday guys, everyday position players, had a bit of an advantage over pitchers. Pitchers rarely win Rookie of the Year.

""I thought Dylan Crews had a chance because he's got really good speed. He's a really good defender. He's in right field instead of Center, and I think he could be an even better defender.

Dave Roberts acknowledged postive step in Roki Sasaki's MLB journey

Roki Sasaki's last start for the Dodgers was against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The 23-year-old pitcher showed better control in his third start, going four innings deep with four strikeouts and three hits.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the young pitcher needed that for his confidence after being seen distraught after his disastrous second start of the season at Dodger Stadium.

He needed it," Roberts said. "He probably won't let on how much he needed it, but … given how the first couple went, to have some success and leave the game with a lead, I think that was certainly a big positive. Just a building block for him for his next outing."

The Dodgers would hope Roki Sasaki builds on his last start as the NL pennant winners slump to the third spot in the NL West after going 8-0 to start the season.

