The baseball world was shocked by the recent bombshell accusations against Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The claims, which include illegal gambling on sports and theft, have left fans and former teammates in shock and confusion.

In the wake of the news, the Los Angeles Angels locker-room was full of questions, showing the widespread confusion among not only fans, but players. From seasoned veterans like Mike Trout to close friends like Patrick Sandoval, everyone agreed: no one saw this coming.

"So he was betting on baseball then..." - Mocked one fan.

For those who know Shohei Ohtani well, the accusations were even stranger. Ohtani was known for being quiet and focused only on baseball. He did not seem to be linked to the outside world.

The revelation that Mizuhara, a trusted member of the Angels organization, allegedly accumulated millions of dollars in gambling debts shocked Ohtani’s former clubhouse. Especially when considering Mizuhara’s outgoing nature and friendship with the players, it never became apparent that he was involved in illegal activities.

The allegations and responses from the people involved in Shohei Ohtani’s scandal have been unclear.

The claims have made it unclear whether Ohtani was involved or even knew about Mizuhara’s actions, his lawyers have strongly denied any knowledge of complicity, but the investigations are casting a shadow over his otherwise perfect image.

"His teammates didn’t even know he had a girlfriend lol." - Added another fan.

As the MLB starts the investigation into the situation, everyone in baseball will be waiting for answers. The possible effects on Ohtani’s caree, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the league as a whole could be devastating. While some people think the Japanese superstar might be innocent, others are afraid that his reputation as one of the best players in the game will be runied.

As baseball fans try to make sense of this shocking turn of events, one thing is certain: the truth, whatever it may be, will have far-reaching implications for the sport and its most prominent figure.

