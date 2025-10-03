  • home icon
  "So embarrassing from Luis Arraez" – Fans outraged after Padres' infielder's lazy baserunning costs team in elimination game

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 03, 2025 03:21 GMT
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Fans outraged after Padres’ infielder’s lazy baserunning costs team in elimination game - Source: Imagn

Fans are calling out San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez after he appeared lazy while running to first base during a play in the fourth inning. The Padres were up against the Chicago Cubs for the do-or-die game in the wildcard series.

Arraez hit the ball flat to the middle infield, where the Cubs' shortstop dropped the ball. He recollected and threw it to first as Arraez had already given up on the play. Had he given his all in the baserunning, he could have probably made it in time to first. The Padres eventually lost the game 3-1 as their 2025 season came to an end.

Fans needed to pin the blame on and vented their frustration on Arraez, whose lazy baserunning didn't sit well with them.

"So embarrassing from Luis Arraez. It’s the playoffs, f**king run everything out," one fan wrote.
"I just don’t understand why you don’t run that out" another fan said.
"I know arraez learned from manny on how not to hustle on the base paths😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" one fan hilariously reacted.
"He’s such an annoying player to watch. Swings at everything, refuses to walk, and hits for zero pop. 1 tool player whose 1 tool plays way down because he’s so damn slow and also doesn’t get on base that much," another fan said.
"Its because hes only making $14M a year. If he made $20M plus, then maybe he'd hustle. He should be benched and fined $100k," another fan added about his wages.
"just lazy," one fan noted.

Luis Arraez opens up on future beyond 2025 season

Now that the Padres are eliminated from the 2025 postseason, Luis Arraez has become a free agent. In 2025, he settled an arbitration case for $14 million. While he's a good contact hitter, his pop numbers have taken a big dip in the last few seasons. After the game, Arraez talked about his future in San Diego.

"I know it’s my last year here," Arraez said. "I’ll be a free agent. But hey, this team is special. This team is special. They gave me a lot of opportunities. Especially the fans -- the fans supported me a lot. I want to say thanks to them."

When asked if he would like to return, Arraez said:

"100% yes."

However, Arraez said that no talks about a potential extension have started between him and the team. Right now, everybody is sad and reeling from the loss, he said.

