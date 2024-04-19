"So far so good. He has checked every box" - MLB analyst reaffirms Rangers' hope as Max Scherzer set for early return

In a surprising update, former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who was first thought to be out until late June or July, may return to the Texas Rangers' active roster in early May. The pitcher had back surgery after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The reports were later confirmed by Scherzer himself.

“We’re not ready to say a date, but we’re looking at early May in being able to come back," Scherzer said.

MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal appeared on a FOX Sports segment, where they talked about the early anticipated return of Max Scherzer:

"Well, absolutely, Kevin. And they're hoping for early May. Now, as you mentioned, 25 pitches in live batting practice Monday, expected to throw 40 pitches in live batting practice tomorrow," Rosenthal said.

"And then maybe he goes out on a minor league rehab assignment. And you mentioned this as well. The original plan was late June. Then it got shifted to early June, then late May, and now early May."

Despite his anticipated early return, the Rangers coaching staff are cautious about his progress. For Scherzer to get back on the mound, he first has to pass every checkbox:

"Jersey told me last week that he's still a little bit cautious about this whole thing, only because he has to pass each step with everything checked off. But so far, so good. He has checked every box," Rosenthal said.

Manager Bruce Bochy 'amazed' with Max Scherzer's progress

World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Game Five

Getting Max Scherzer back on the mound will be a big upgrade for the Rangers' starting rotation. On Monday, Scherzer threw 25 pitches of live batting practice at Comerica Park. His next task will be to throw 40 pitches on Friday.

“We’re amazed at where he’s at at this point," manager Bruce Bochy said. "I mean, we were looking at the latter part of June before he’d be on the mound for us. But it’s going to be way before that.

"And, I’ll be honest. He’s not a spring chicken, but he had upper back surgery and he’s pushed it. But not to the point where I think we’re risking any setback."

Apart from Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are also expected to be back around the All-Star break.

