"So they just turned up the brightness" - Baseball fans troll MLB the Show 24's improved graphics

MLB The Show 24 will be an improvement on last year's iteration of the game. Fans can look forward to new animations, legends, and a female Road To The Show mode, to name a few.

Along with those, fans will notice an improvement in the game's graphics. There is an updated lighting system, and the graphics team improved the player's skin and eye shaders.

The improved graphics more accurately represent the players. The eye shaders will allow minor reflections from the lights, giving the players as real a look as possible.

However, some fans are not moved by the improved graphics. They do not see it making much of a difference and would rather see the team spend their time on something else.

"So they just turned up the brightness lol" one fan posted.

"So like, what did you guys add to DD" another fan posted.

Fans also want to see the game get moved off the last-gen consoles. This limits what the developers can do with the game, having to make sure it can run smoothly on older consoles.

What are some things fans can get excited about in MLB The Show 24?

MLB The Show 24 is just a few weeks from its March 19 release date. However, those who preordered specific editions of the game will be granted early access on March 15.

Things like Diamond Dynasty, Road To the Show, Franchise, and March To October will return in this year's iteration. Fans can also play as a female in RTTS for the first time.

However, you will not be able to bring the player you created from RTTS to your Diamond Dynasty team. CAPs will not be allowed, as the two modes will be completely separate.

For those who enjoyed the game's Storylines mode last year, it will be returning this year. The Negro Leagues will get a Season 2, and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will get his own Storylines mode.

Animations have also gotten an update this year. The team at Sony San Diego has worked on bringing in more than 400 different animations, making for more realistic gameplay.

From the improved graphics to the new features introduced this year, this game will surely be a hit. For baseball fans, you will not want to miss out on the action.

