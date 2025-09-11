“So much of being a captain!!” - Fans tear into Francisco Lindor after “things haven’t clicked” comment in Mets' embarrassing 11-3 loss

The New York Mets' losing streak extended to five games after an embarrassing 11-3 loss against division leaders the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Mets fans, frustrated by their run of form, tore into star shortstop Francisco Lindor for his comments.

Following a third consecutive defeat against the Phillies, Francisco Lindor said "things haven't clicked" for the Mets in recent weeks, claiming the team has failed to capitalize on the momentum.

“We haven’t been consistent. It's just one of those years that things haven’t clicked for a long time — in baseball you have ups and downs, those are guarantees, but you try to limit the downs and ride the highs as long as you can and for some reason it’s been a very wavy season.

"We are still in a position that we can make the year look completely different and everyone here is pushing towards that, fighting to try to get on that wave and ride it as long as we can. Baseball is a game of momentum and we haven’t been able to capitalize on the time we’ve had the momentum.”

The All-Star infielder's comments infuriated fans on social media.

"So much of being a captain!!"

"So much of being a captain!!"

"Guess what. You're paid handsomely to produce. Fix it."

"Guess what. You're paid handsomely to produce. Fix it."

"It’s a toxic and divided clubhouse. Get together with Soto, settle your differences, come together, and clean this shit up. Aren’t you the de facto captain? Act like it!"

"It's a toxic and divided clubhouse. Get together with Soto, settle your differences, come together, and clean this shit up. Aren't you the de facto captain? Act like it!"

"As of today, the Mets are classified and this man is already talking as if everything is lost. That should not be the attitude."

"As of today, the Mets are classified and this man is already talking as if everything is lost. That should not be the attitude."

"From the most inconsistent player on the team."

"From the most inconsistent player on the team."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza highlighted pitching woes after Phillies defeat

The Mets have been a far cry from the team that was 45-24 on June 12, the best record in baseball. Despite being in a prolonged slump for nearly three months, New York hold the final NL Wild Card spot.

The biggest issue for the Mets have been their pitching, despite the addition of arms to the bullpen at the trade deadline. Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the shortcomings after Wednesday's loss.

“I think some guys from the rotation are having a tough stretch. When you’re playing a lot of games in a row and you’re not getting decent length or decent outings it has a trickle down effect.

"That’s on the pitching staff, the at-bats, the game is obviously different. There were times when we got some starting pitching and the offense seemed to cool down, we just haven’t been able to consistently put it together, the whole package.”

The Mets will be looking to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat and series sweep against the Phillies on Thursday.

