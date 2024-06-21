"So much swag" "Go Vols!" - MLB fans react to Phillies star Bryce Harper showing support for University of Tennessee ahead of matchup with D-Backs

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is a baseball nut. He loves the game and when he is not playing or training, he is often watching games whether that be MLB, NCAA, or Little League.

The seven-time All-Star has been tuned into the NCAA tournament this year and has picked his squad for the College World Series. It looks like Harper will be rooting for the University of Tennessee this year.

Harper was spotted rocking a Volunteers jersey ahead of Philadelphia's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tennessee will faceoff against Texas A&M in a best-of-three series starting on Saturday.

Volunteers fans were happy to see the slugger rooting for their school in the World Series. They are hyped and ready to get this series underway.

"So much swag" - one fan posted.

"Let's go! Go Vols!" - posted another.

"Bryce!! New favorite player unlocked" - posted another.

However, his jersey choice has rubbed some the wrong way. Texas A&M fans are not too happy to see Bryce Harper rocking the orange.

"I really don't like this guy even more now" - said another.

"My worst nightmare" - said another.

Harper has certainly made his allegiances clear. It will be interesting to see if any other big-league sluggers show support for the College World Series.

Can Bryce Harper's Volunteers get it done against the Aggies?

NCAA Baseball: Tennessee - Nate Snead and Cal Stark (Image via USA Today)

There is no denying who Bryce Harper will be rooting for during the College World Series. He is backing the Tennessee Volunteers in what should be an exciting final series.

These are two of the hottest teams in the NCAA after both dominated their respective brackets. This could be a series that comes down to a final third game.

This will be a rematch from when the two teams played during the SEC Tournament. Tennessee took the game 7-4 and went on to take the conference title.

Tennessee holds the slight edge to hoist the trophy when it is all said and done. They are considered a -205 favorites, according to FanDuel, while Texas A&M sits at +160 odds.

Neither team has won a National title yet, so fans will see a new champion crowned after this. It should be an exciting series that baseball die-hards will not want to miss out on. Coverage begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.