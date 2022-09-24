"So they press in a computer and do the algorithm and a player pop-out" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once opened up on the influence of Big Data technology in Major League Baseball

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez once appeared on a talk show called “Google Zeitgeist” and spoke about the importance of Big Data technology in baseball.

When asked about how technology has influenced baseball, A-Rod said:

Alex Rodriguez said, “I think, in many ways. I think there are three major ways. When you think about free agent signings, when you think about everyday line ups, and then when you think about where we play on the field.”

“We are attracting a lot of Ivy League mathematicians. Even people who have never watched baseball in our community, making major hundreds of million dollar decisions. So they press in a computer and do the algorithm and a player pop-out. And that’s how we are making decisions now.”

Rodriguez also spoke about his remarkable 22-year baseball career and his highs and lows in MLB.

A-Rod was drafted at the age of 17. In his career, he hit 696 home runs. He is a three-time Most Valuable Player, 14-time All-Star and has hit 25 grand slams. That’s more than any other player in the history of baseball. In 2009, he won the World Championship with the New York Yankees.

He retired from MLB in 2016. He spoke about his last game at the baseball park.

“In baseball, the ending has a funny way of tapping you on the shoulder when you least expect and the way it ended for me in front of my friends and my family and people that I love and the people that have supported me for over two decades and having my mother and my two daughters on the field to share that moment, it’s a day that I’ll never forget.”

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"I can’t believe 6 years ago was my last game in pinstripes. I miss it everyday. #TakeMeBack #Yanks" – Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod was one of the greatest players of all time. He contributed majorly to the Yankees’ success.

Alex Rodriguez's scarred MLB career

A-Rod was suspended for 162 games in the MLB in 2014 over PED usage. Rodriguez currently co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” with Michael Kay on ESPN.

He recently spoke about his mistakes and failures on the show.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." – Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is also a part-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

