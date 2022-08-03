"So they screwed up and we lost a SP" "Literally the dumbest thing Cashman’s ever admitted to" - New York Yankees fans furious with General Manager after admitting they failed to complete multiple trades

The New York Yankees were not nearly as active as their fans hoped they would be at the MLB trade deadline. While some moves were made, they were not of the quality that was expected. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that this was not due to a lack of effort on their part. This explanation only made their fanbase even more upset.

The New York Yankees are still the best team in baseball, with a great shot at the World Series this year. Their biggest weakness is in their pitching staff, which the GM claims they tried to address.

Bryan Hoch shared comments from Cashman on how active the Yankees were in trade talks as the deadline approached.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



"We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts."

"We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts" - Brian Cashman

While some fans surely appreciated the effort, baseball is a results-driven sport. Since the trades were not completed, Yankees fans see it as a huge missed opportunity.

* @gleyberwrld @BryanHoch well you failed don’t care you don’t get based off if you try or not so stfu and make the moves and if you don’t you don’t who gives af if you tried @BryanHoch well you failed don’t care you don’t get based off if you try or not so stfu and make the moves and if you don’t you don’t who gives af if you tried

If Cashman did truly go down swinging in trade talks, then it was a big swing-and-a-miss.

The Yankees traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, a curious move considering their lack of depth at that position. If they hoped to acquire another one before the deadline, that plan failed.

Richie Mason @richiemason17 @BryanHoch So they screwed up and we lost a SP @BryanHoch So they screwed up and we lost a SP

This is one of the first major mistakes made by the New York Yankees this season. With the best record in the MLB, and Aaron Judge having a historic year, their fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate. Failing to acquire new starting pitchers has put a damper on their once-high World Series hopes. It has also generated a lack of faith in the front office.

Paige🐢 @_BattaGirl Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



"We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." This is literally the dumbest thing Cashman’s ever admitted to 🤦🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… This is literally the dumbest thing Cashman’s ever admitted to 🤦🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

Non Bunnary @nut_bunnies Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



"We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." Brian Cashman said that the #Yankees were still working on pitchers & position players when the deadline hit at 6 p.m."We went down swinging at the very end with a lot of different concepts." See this is loser shit. Come back when you’re ready to hang with the big boys in Queens talking about player acquisitions from last year. twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat… See this is loser shit. Come back when you’re ready to hang with the big boys in Queens talking about player acquisitions from last year. twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…

The New York Yankees will have to face the rest of the season with the team they currently have. Thankfully, they are still arguably the best team in the MLB.

The New York Yankees are in 'championship-or-bust' mode

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Despite having more wins than any team in the MLB so far, Yankees fans will still remember this season as a failure if they do not win a championship. This is the price that great teams have to pay; high expectations. This will undoubtedly be a great year for the Yankees, but if it ends in anything but a championship, the season will be diminished.

If the Yankees are unable to win big in October, their failure to make moves at the trade deadline will be a contributing factors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far