The New York Yankees have made it clear that their top priority is to sign Carlos Rodon. They've reportedly made their initial offer, and the two sides aren't close. The lefty has been looking for a deal for around seven years and $210 million at the minimum.

Details of what the Yankees offered him aren't clear, but what is clear is that it wasn't enough. The two sides are expected to work on a potential compromise over the next few days, that is, if he's still available.

"Sizable gap," stated Jon Heyman.

He's expressed a desire to play for New York, but he's searching for a big-time contract. Carlos Rodon is a player who doesn't get rattled easily, making him a perfect fit in the Bronx.

New York Yankees fans are frustrated after hearing that the two sides are far apart. They want the front office to stop messing around and get this deal done. Fans don't want to see the top remaining free-agent pitcher go somewhere else next season when the team has the opportunity to sign him.

"So we're not serious this year? Alright cool. I won't be going to any games then," one fan explained.

"Yankees better get him [their] excuses are outdated. Mets, Phillies, Padres, Giants got their guys no questions asked. Yankees need to follow suit," said another fan.

Fans are calling out their front office for being cheap and not being serious. Some are even contemplating not going to any games next season if the New York Yankees team can't get a deal done.

Another fan pointed out how big these contracts have been this off-season. Carlos Rodon comes with some medical scares, and he has only thrown over 170 innings once over the course of his career, and that was last season.

Carlos Rodon is the perfect fit for the New York Yankees

As already mentioned, he's known for having a tough exterior, which is needed when playing in the Bronx. He'd also compliment fellow-lefty Nestor Cortes in the rotation.

He led the league in FIP (fielding independent pitching) at 2.25. This statistic focuses solely on things that a pitcher has control over. It takes into consideration strikeouts, walks, HBP, and home runs. It doesn't take into consideration balls hit into play or intentional walks.

As the top remaining free-agent pitcher, teams will be scrambling to make him an offer. We'll have to wait and see if the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon get any closer to reaching a deal.

