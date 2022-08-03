“So we traded Monty for someone who can’t play lol” “Did we need to take this risk?” - New York Yankees fans wary of recent trade for outfielder Harrison Bader as he recovers from major injury

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals completed one of the most shocking trades in all of baseball this afternoon. The Cardinals sent centerfielder Harrison Bader to the Yankees in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

The New York Yankees now have even more depth in their outfield with the acquisition of Bader, though he is currently injured.

Bader has played in 72 games this year, batting .256 with 5 home runs, 21 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and a WAR of 1.2. While Bader is healthy, he is an elite defender with great speed on the bases. The biggest question for him has always been regarding health.

Bader is most likely going to be back by the end of the season, but with his particular injury, it is very unpredictable. The Yankees likely made this move to upgrade their defense in preparation for the playoffs.

Overall, the move came as a surprise to many Yankees fans. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter from the shocking trade. One fan asked why they would trade away one of their better starting pitchers for a player that is injured. It is a reasonable question, as Bader will likely not return from injury for another month or so.

Others believe this trade to be a gamble by the Yankees, as Bader remains injured.

Fans do not think that this trade makes any sense providing that the team loses a starting pitcher in their rotation.

One Yankees fan thinks that Montgomery is worth more than Harrison Bader in a trade.

Overall, an interesting move by the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals get even more depth within their rotation by adding Montgomery. The Yankees are hoping to have Bader become an elite centerfielder for them come playoff time.

New York Yankees' recent trade acquisition: What it means going forward

Harrison Bader during a St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs game.

Harrison Bader is the newest New York Yankee after being acquired this afternoon. Once Bader is healthy, the Yankees will have acquired the best defensive centerfielder in all of baseball. Bader, a 2021 Gold Glove winner, will immediately improve the team's defense.

This move also allows Aaron Judge the opportunity to play his more natural position in right field. Overall, a very good move for the New York Yankees as they look ahead to the postseason.

