Jordyn Huitema is a rising star. She has already made a significant impact on the Canadian national team and also plays for the NWSL club team OL Reign.

Huitema was previously in a relationship with Alphonso Davies, a star player for Bayern Munich, which lasted for five years.

In May 2022, Davies announced their breakup on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Huitema is dating Seattle Mariners center fielder, Julio Rodriguez. The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Jordyn posted a photo on Instagram.

"Time flies when you’re having fun🫶🏼 #365" - jordynhuitema

Fans immediately made comparisons between her past and present boyfriends, with some even bringing Lionel Messi into the conversation:

Source: Instagram

Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodriguez's relationship

Jordyn Huitema and Julio Rodriguez have been together for over a year now. Rodriguez earned the Rookie of the Year award last season, becoming the fastest rookie to reach 25 home runs.

Huitema has also had a great start to her career, winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is hailed as the future star of the Canadian national soccer team.

The two connected on social media, with Huitema contacting Rodriguez first. On October 31, 2022, they declared their relationship Instagram-official.

"Seattle has been good this year :))" - jordynhuitema

The two are still in their early 20s, and have a long way to go in their respective careers. With such a sheer amount of talent, the sky is the limit for Huitema and Rodriguez.