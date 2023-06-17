Renowned golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac took to her Instagram story to share an exciting announcement with her fans.

Spiranac revealed that she will be throwing the first pitch at an upcoming Brewers game and will also distribute her own personalized bobbleheads to lucky fans.

The news sparked a wave of excitement among both golf and baseball enthusiasts, as Spiranac has become a beloved figure for her talent on the golf course and her engaging presence on social media platforms.

Known for her charismatic personality, Spiranac has amassed a large following and has become a strong advocate for growing the game of golf.

Throwing the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game is an honor bestowed upon individuals who have achieved significant success or garnered widespread recognition in their respective fields.

"Throwing the first pitch out tomorrow at the Brewers game. Wish me luck!" Its also my Bobblehead night ..! Crazy !'' Said paige.

Spiranac's selection for this opportunity not only speaks to her rising popularity but also highlights the growing intersection between golf and other sports.

In addition to her role as the first pitch thrower, Spiranac's plans to distribute her bobbleheads at the game added an extra layer of excitement for fans attending the event.

Bobbleheads have long been collectible items, treasured by fans and collectors alike. Having a bobblehead modeled after oneself is considered a special recognition and often symbolizes a significant milestone in a person's career.

Paige Spiranac gears up to throw out first pitch at Brewers

Paige Spiranac sports and life apart

Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic - Day One

Paige Renee Spiranac began her journey as a Division 1 college golfer, representing both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

During her collegiate career, she earned All-Mountain West Conference honors and led the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.

While her golfing career was brief, Spiranac's charismatic personality and captivating online presence have catapulted her to stardom.

She has graced the pages of renowned magazines such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and Golf Digest. Beyond her modeling success, Spiranac has ventured into brand partnerships and ambassadorship.

In 2017, she inked a deal with Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) to represent their golf clubs in social media and television advertisements. On top of that, 18Birdies, a popular golf app, has made her their brand ambassador.

Her partnerships also extend to Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches, where she has collaborated to promote their products.

In 2021, Spiranac added another notable achievement to her resume by joining PointsBet as a brand ambassador, on-air personality, and "significant" equity stakeholder.

The partnerships reflect her growing influence in the sports industry and her ability to connect with fans on a global scale.

In June 2022, Spiranac reached new heights when she was crowned the "Sexiest Woman Alive" in Maxim's prestigious Hot 100 list.

This honor not only recognized her physical beauty but also highlighted her status as a trailblazing athlete, becoming the first athlete to claim the coveted No. 1 spot in the Hot 100 list.

While Spiranac's personal life has garnered attention as well, including her marriage to Steven Tinoco and the subsequent announcement of their separation in 2022.

Spiranac's journey from a talented golfer to a social media sensation and brand ambassador exemplifies the power of personal branding and the impact of digital platforms.

