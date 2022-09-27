"Some more good news for the Yankees" "It’s all coming together" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic as injured players near return just in time for the postseason

The New York Yankees have been one of the top teams in the MLB all season and may be improving ahead of the postseason. The Yankees have struggled with injuries in their lineup all season, but they are reportedly getting healthy. Getting some strong offensive players back this late in the season is a great sign for their playoff run.
The Yankees offense was dominant at the start of the season, then fell off around the All-Star break. This was in part due to injuries to some of their key depth players. Of course, Aaron Judge's consistent dominance has kept the team's offense afloat.
Joel Sherman reported via Twitter that Matt Carpenter, Andrew Benintendi, and DJ LeMahieu are all nearing a return.
As one might expect, the news hyped up New York Yankees fans who were already excited for the playoffs.
These players could end up making a big difference for the Yankees in the playoffs. To win the World Series, you need your star and depth players to perform at their highest level. The New York Yankees have a chance now that their roster is healthier than ever, and their fans know it.
Matt Carpenter and DJ LeMahieu were excellent offensive players for the Yankees before their injuries, and their bats have been sorely missed.
It would be hard to think of a better piece of news to start the week for Yankees fans.
The postseason roster might be bloated, requiring some tough decisions on who plays and who doesn't, which is far better than not having enough options.
It's been a tough season for the Yankees injury-wise, but their luck seems to be turning around.
The injury news has given Yankees fans even more reason to be excited for the playoffs.
With the reported incoming returns of Carpenter, Benintendi, and LeMahieu, the Yankees are getting healthy just in time.
New York Yankees sluggers returning from injury gives the team much-needed depth
In the playoffs, the value of the entire roster is tested. Strong depth players will make the difference between a championship team and a team that exits the playoffs early. While Aaron Judge has been phenomenal all season, a team cannot win off the back of just one superstar.
With the New York Yankees roster rounding into form at the end of September, their status as World Series contenders has been secured.