"Some scary s**t" "Got hit hard in the head" - Houston Astros fans hold their breath after scary collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena 

Disaster struck the Houston Astros today as their star slugger Yordan Alvarez collided with rookie sensation Jeremy Pena in the outfield. Both players were tracking a ball hit into shallow left field when they suddenly collided with each other. Jeremy Pena somehow managed to hold on to the ball for the out against the New York Mets.

Ben Verlander posted a video of the collision to Twitter.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander OH NO!! A nasty collision between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez in left field and both guys have been down for a while



Both players would exit the game following the collision. Yordan Alvarez was taken out on a cart, and Jeremy Pena returned to the clubhouse under his own power.

This is a scary sight for fans of the Houston Astros, especially with the season these two players have had. Jeremy Pena is the favorite for this year's Rookie of the Year Award. Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best offensive players in the league with 23 home runs, tied with Mike Trout.

The apparent contact to the head of Yordan Alvarez has fans concerned, as he remained down on the field for longer than the rookie. Moments like this are very scary for anybody watching.

Freak accidents like this are bound to happen over the course of an MLB season. We just have to hope injuries are avoided. Yordan Alvarez is having the best season of his career. Hopefully, this will not hinder him too much.

Houston Astros fans concerned after accidental contact in the outfield

Yordan Alvarez surrounded by Astros teammates

Both players were up and responsive following the collision. This is a great sign for the Houston Astros and their fans.

Jeremy Pena may have been able to get up faster from the hit, but he was still forced to exit the game for evaluation.

Moments like this are harrowing to watch, even if you are not an Astros fan. Nobody cheers for injuries. Incidents like this remind fans of the risks these players take whenever they step on the field.

Some fans have tried to figure out how this could have happened. This is a play that can normally be completed without incident. MLB players normally make these plays look routine. Fans believe there was a breakdown in communication.

The ultimate fear after a moment like this is long-term injury. Pena and Alvarez have been instrumental to Houston's success this season, and their absence would be a massive blow.

Nobody likes seeing a collision like this. We all hope for a speedy recovery for both Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena and that they can return to the field soon.

