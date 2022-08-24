"Someone would have to identify them or they will never find out" - MLB world reacts to a police investigation on a couple filmed indulging in sexual act in Oakland Athletics stadium

Oakland Athletics fans have not had much to cheer about this season. The team has the lowest attendance record in the majors. They are averaging approximately 9,000 fans per home game, and on television it looks like a lot less. Oakland has the worst record in the American League and the second-worst record in the majors behind the Washington Nationals.
The play on the field isn't helping. The team has been dreadful this season. Athletics fans are now finding new and creative ways to entertain themselves at the ballpark.
MLB fans are using this latest video as an opportunity to take shots at the Athletics organization as a whole. The internet is filled with memes, puns, and sly digs at an organization that has been underperforming on the field and mismanaged off the field.
The incident took place during the Oakland Athletics' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. It was a beautiful, sunny Northern California day for a baseball game — and more apparently.
Per an article by KRON4, police have now launched an investigation to find the culprits. Currently, no one has been identified or arrested.
"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation," said OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas, per KRON4
The punishment for lewd acts in public in Alameda County is up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.
The deed was caught on camera by other fans in attendance. With only 9,314 fans in the stadium, it was nearly empty, so they were clearly visible in the top tier.
With the A's playing so poorly this season, fans are joking that the couple had the right to entertain themselves in other ways.
The A's are 45-77 on the season and last place in the American League West. They are currently in last place in batting average, on-base percentage, and hits. They are second-last in the majors in runs, RBIs, OPS, and slugging.
With the season the Oakland Athletics are having, fans haven't had much to cheer about, and they can only laugh at this latest incident. Aside from the show in the stands, it was another dull and boring day at the Coliseaum in Oakland.