"Someone signed that bum?" - Phillies fans vent out frustration over Spencer Turnbull's signing despite other options available on the market

Spencer Turnbull will be on his way to Philadelphia as the Phillies agreed to a one-year $2 million deal with a performance bonus. The starting pitcher has been dealing with injuries over the past three years.

The Phillies had a few options from the free agent list, including their very own Michael Lorenzen, who's been a part of the team. However, it was the financial aspect that lured them to the starter.

Despite some of the top pitchers available in the free agent market, the Phillies picked Turnbull. His signing was not appreciated by many, especially the Phillies fans, as they took to social media to express their frustration.

"Someone signed that bum?" wrote one fan on X.

The comments continued to pour in as many MLB fans trolled the move. One fan stated that there is no guarantee after his TJ surgery.

Is Spencer Turnbull on the Phillies main rotation?

The Phillies have their starting rotation sorted with five of their top pitchers. Turnbull will be on the list, provided his spring training goes well. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will take the lead, followed by Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, and Cristopher Sanchez.

Backing up the five-man rotation will be their new starter. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries even after his Tommy John surgery in 2021. Since 2020, he appeared in just 16 games and missed the entire 2022 season for the Detroit Tigers.

Last season was another disaster as he started in only seven games for the Tigers. He posted a 7.26 ERA with a 1-4 record. He struggled to make it through the season with health issues.

The Phillies will want to make the best of their starter and possibly hope to add depth to their rotation. However, it might take a while for him to pick up the pace after being on the IL for a long time.

