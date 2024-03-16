“Something exciting happened in the offseason” - Freddie Freeman acknowledges the buzz after Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers arrival

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman acknowledged the buzz after Shohei Ohtani arrived in South Korea. In a recent press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Ohtani, Freeman and Mookie Betts answered questions from reporters.

Freeman shared his thoughts on the franchise's historic offseason, which saw the Dodgers bring in a lot of top players, including Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

“When you sign Shohei, Yamamoto, trade for Glassnow, you just saw the people we brought in, Something exciting happened in the offseason," Freddie Freeman said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers are one of the strongest teams on paper this season. Freeman and his squad are excited to play in South Korea.

Dodgers and Padres to play exhibition games ahead of opener

The Dodgers and the Padres will play two exhibition games before their regular season opener on March 20 at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

The Dodgers will play against the Kiwoom Heroes (at 11 p.m. ET on March 16) and Team Korea (on March 18 at 6 a.m. ET), while the Padres take on the LG Twins (on Mar. 17 at 11 p.m. ET) and Team Korea (on Mar. 17 at 6 a.m. ET).

Freddie Freeman, Ohtani, and Betts are a strong trio, all set to dominate the team's offense. Freeman and Betts have been doing it for the past couple of seasons. With Ohtani chipping in, the top of the lineup will strike fear for the opposing pitchers.

The Dodgers' spring training games have been impressive, with the new trio smashing home runs and driving in runs. All three are excellent when it comes to getting on base.

The Dodgers have arguably the best firepower in the National League.

This is going to be an exciting year to be a Dodgers fan. The club has some of the top league players and is expected to make a deep run in the postseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.