"Sometimes I tried to do too much...maybe I'm putting a little bit more pressure on myself" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows maturity and leadership skills amid Toronto Blue Jays offensive struggles

The Toronto Blue Jays have not started the 2022 MLB season as well as many hoped they would, including their superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After being the home run king in 2021, the powerhouse hitter was expected to pick up right where he left off and lead the team to being an offensive juggernaut, but this has not been the case so far.

Like every great player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is constantly evaluating every aspect of his game and looking to improve. This most recent improvement attempt focuses on his swing, and more importantly, swinging at only the right pitches.

Shi Davidi of SportsNet reported the comments and changes to the slugger's game via a tweet.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi



Vlad Guerrero Jr. on how he feels in the box & what it means for the Blue Jays:

sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/wh… "Sometimes I tried to do too much...maybe I'm putting a little bit more pressure on myself, I guess, especially with runners in scoring position...I'm trying to work on that."Vlad Guerrero Jr. on how he feels in the box & what it means for the Blue Jays: "Sometimes I tried to do too much...maybe I'm putting a little bit more pressure on myself, I guess, especially with runners in scoring position...I'm trying to work on that."Vlad Guerrero Jr. on how he feels in the box & what it means for the Blue Jays:sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/wh…

"Sometimes I tried to do too much...maybe I'm putting a little bit more pressure on myself, I guess, especially with runners in scoring position...I'm trying to work on that." - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., via @ Shi Davidi

This self-evaluation is a great sign of the young superstar's maturity and his potential as a long-term leader for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of time to turn things around

Vladdy knows how to keep spirits high, as a good leader should.

As the old saying goes, "Iron sharpens iron." Being in a division with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox is putting a microscope on the struggling Toronto Blue Jays. The offensive struggles from the Toronto Blue Jays have been well documented.

Currently two games above .500 and in third place in the American League East, they are well within striking distance of the playoffs, but they need stark improvement to their offense.

The offense of the Canadian team was supposed to be their strength, but as evidenced by their latest game against the Seattle Mariners, the offense has not shown up.

"Series win" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

These frustrations we have seen from the superstar first baseman sometimes come out in games, such as this incident posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snaps his bat over his knee in absolute disgust with himself Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snaps his bat over his knee in absolute disgust with himself https://t.co/EWvDSsBmXI

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snaps his bat over his knee in absolute disgust with himself" - @ Jomboy Media

We have already seen what this superstar is capable of, after he hit three homers in a single game and had this highlight package posted by the MLB on YouTube.

Toronto fans and players hope these offensive struggles are just a temporary slump. If the team and their stars can return to the otherworldly numbers that they were putting up in 2021, the AL East will be a battleground all season long.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt