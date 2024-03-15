"Sometimes, you're a little too much" - Dansby Swanson's soccer star wife Mallory Pugh spills beans on Cubs shortstop's most annoying trait

Dansby Swanson and his wife, Mallory Pugh, recently appeared on the Express podcast, where they discussed both their personal lives and their careers.

While shedding light on all things important, the duo respected each other's answers to the proposed questions by the podcasters. After midway through the podcast, Swanson candidly asked Mallory Pugh:

"I was going to ask , what do I do that annoys you the most?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To which Mallory Pugh replied:

"Sometimes you are just... like, a little too much. Read the room, Read my energy."

Dansby Swanson immediately replies with laughter:

"Yeah, I am trying to boost it."

The duo tied the knot in front of all friends and family members at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA, on December 10, 2022. Just 11 days later, upon arriving on their honeymoon, the then-free agent, Dansby Swanson, flew to Chicago to finalize a deal with the Cubs. The contract valued at $177 million over seven years and featured no-trade clauses.

While Swanson had big things happening for him in his baseball career, Mallory Pugh was selected by the USWNT team on their roster for the Women's FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be played in New Zealand and Australia in June–July 2023.

Unfortunately, not everything went as she planned, as Mallory Pugh tore a ligament in her foot just before the commencement of the WC in a USWNT friendly in April 2023, thereby sidelining all sporting action until September 2023, when she as vibrantly as ever hit the ground running in the training sessions with the Chicago Red Stars.

Mallory Pugh credited Dansby Swanson for always being by her side when she went through a topsy-turvy in 2023. And she further discussed the challenges that they had to face as athletes and spouses.

Dansby Swanson is a gritty ballplayer who loves to play in the dirt day in and day out

The chairman of the Chicago Cubs, Thomas Ricketts, played his cards well by signing Dansby Swanson in the 2022 offseason. The former Braves shortstop was at the peak of his season when he hit free agency, and Ricketts identified the talent and experience that Swanson could bring to an ailing Cubs unit, thereby signing him to a multiyear contract with no trade clauses.

Dansby Swanson has two Gold Gloves and a World Series under his belt, but the searing shortstop just doesn't stop there, as he values his loneliness and consistency during game days. With the Braves from 2020 to 2022, he played in 382 games out of a possible 383, which is a mind-boggling figure.

Despite missing out on a handful of games during the 2023 regular season due to a heel strain, Swanson looks set to produce a top year for the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.