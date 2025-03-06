"Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't" - Astros GM Dana Brown gives update on Nolan Arenado pursuit amid Yankees rumors

Now that all of the notable free agents have been signed, Nolan Arenado has become one of the names to watch on the trade market. The St. Louis Cardinals have shown a willingness to part with some of their expensive, veteran players as they look to usher in a new era of the franchise.

Ad

Paul Goldschmidt already departed from the club in free agency and it looks like Nolan Arenado could be the next significant star out the door. The eight-time All-Star has been linked in trade rumors to a number of clubs, with the New York Yankees continuing to sit atop the list of his most likely destinations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the interest from the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros pursued Arenado back in December, however, the third baseman exercised his no-trade clause to veto the move. During an interview with Foul Territory, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown provided some insight into the team's attempt at landing the superstar in a blockbuster deal.

"If we have a need at a certain position, we're going to do our due dilligence, we're going to ask about players and we're going to try and acquire certain players. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Brown said of the team's approach to deals.

Ad

Although the details of the proposed deal between the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals have remained private, the fact that the teams were close suggests that Arenado could be on the move at some point this season. While they ultimately could not get a deal done, Dana Brown still had nothing but praise for the star infielder.

"Arenado's an interesting player, he's had a good career, he's probably on pace to become a potential Hall of Famer, he's an interesting guy. So we looked at multiple players we thought would be a fit and sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't," Brown continued.

Ad

Nolan Arenado and the New York Yankees continue to be linked to one another

The 2025 regular season is right around the corner, however, the future of Nolan Arenado remains unclear. If the St. Louis Cardinals do indeed move the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, the New York Yankees continue to be viewed as the number one destination for the star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees have made several significant moves this offseason to address some of their roster needs, however, third base remains a big question mark for the club. Nolan Arenado could be the ideal fit with the club, especially with the Yankees being viewed as a World Series contender this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback