Sonny Gray Trade Destinations: Top 3 destinations for highly rated flamethrower 

Sonny Gray has been nothing less than incredible this season for the Minnesota Twins. So far this season, the 33-year-old veteran pitcher has posted a league-leading 1.39 ERA with a 4-0 record and 56 strikeouts. If he can keep up this pace, he should find himself in the thick of the American League Cy Young conversation.

However, Gray has not been the epitome of consistency throughout his MLB career. With a career 3.49 ERA, Gray has undoubtedly been solid throughout his career, however, he has finished some seasons with an era as high as 5.69.

While he has shown glimpses of his superstar talent in the past, this level of production this season seems more likely to be a small sample size than reality. Though it seems impossible that the first-place Minnesota Twins would trade their current ace, however, his pending unrestricted free agency may lead the team to explore all of their options.

Daniel Wexler @WexlerRules I've now seen multiple people suggest a trade for Sonny Gray... uh... The Twins are in first place? lol I've now seen multiple people suggest a trade for Sonny Gray... uh... The Twins are in first place? lol

If the Minnesota Twins fall out of playoff contention or believe that Gray may walk in free agency, a trade should not be ruled out. Here are three potential suitors for the superstar pitcher.

#1 - The New York Mets may target Sonny Gray after a surprising start to the season

Entering the 2023 season, the eyes of the MLB were glued to the New York Mets and their historic offseason. However, all of the money the team spent has not translated to success on the field. Currently, the Mets sit fourth in the NL East with a 20-23 record.

While injuries have certainly played a role in the Mets' slow start, the disappointing starts from Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have left fans panicking. Sonny Gray could be seen as an expensive rental, however, owner Steve Cohen has clearly shown that winning is his main goal.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Isaac Paredes now has two home runs and five RBI's off Verlander! Isaac Paredes now has two home runs and five RBI's off Verlander! https://t.co/sXUJn1gVGH

#2 - The Philadelphia Phillies need pitching help

Another team that entered the season with World Series aspirations, the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled out of the gate. The team currently sits third in the NL East with a 20-22 record, one spot ahead of the New York Mets.

While the team has benefitted from the return of superstar Bryce Harper, the pitching rotation has been the Achilles Heel for the team this season. Currently, the Phillies have the 8th-highest team ERA in the MLB with 4.56. If Sonny Gray can continue his current form, the acquisition would help add some stability to the rotation.

#3 - The Los Angeles Angels need to go all-in

In arguably the most important season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels need to go all-in to prove to Shohei Ohtani that he can win with the club. The two-way superstar's pending free agency has loomed over the team all season, however, they currently own a 22-21 record with a 4.41 team ERA, which is the 12th-highest in the Majors.

Musubi Lou @SupaLou45 @HaloHangout This team, as a whole, is going to struggle. The moral is so low and pitching, yet again, will be the reason the Angels don’t make the playoffs. Take a bow, Moreno! You’ve wasted, not 1, but 2 generational talents. The WORST owner of all time. @HaloHangout This team, as a whole, is going to struggle. The moral is so low and pitching, yet again, will be the reason the Angels don’t make the playoffs. Take a bow, Moreno! You’ve wasted, not 1, but 2 generational talents. The WORST owner of all time.

Sonny Gray could become an instant upgrade for the Angels, who need to do everything they can to win this year. They also have some prospects such as Jo Adell, that could be used as trade bait.

