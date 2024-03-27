"Soon he’ll be hitting dingers like that" - Fans in awe of Freddie Freeman's son Charlie's reaction to Dodgers star's homer against Angels

Dodgers ace first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a two-run bomb against the LA Angels in the top of the fourth inning, and his son Charlie was all smiles as he celebrated the homer inside the LA dugout with Freddie's teammates. The Halos defeated the Dodgers 4-3 in a decent pitching outing by the Angels bullpen.

MLB fans were in awe to witness Charlie's reaction and voiced their appreciation for Freddie Freeman's kid and the baseman's blockbuster home run. Here are some reactions:

This was the second game on the trot when Freddie Freeman raked in a hit. He hit an opposite-field home run in his first at-bat this spring, and since then has been in decent form, hitting some powerful base hits and driving in runs, which are his usual playing mechanics in the regular season.

This is not the first time Charlie has accompanied his father to a game. Freeman's kid has been constantly observed in the bleacher seats alongside his mother, Chelsea Freeman, and his other two siblings, cheering on his dad as he worked his magic inside the diamond. Charlie was even present on the field, embracing his father, when Freddie won the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves.

Freddie Freeman gifts a club house to his alma mater

Freeman inaugurated and gifted a clubhouse named after him to his alma mater, El Modena High School, in Orange County, California. He returned to his high school, unveiling the state-of-the-art clubhouse, which was a step ahead of the $500,000 donation that he made to his alma mater in 2022 after joining the LA Dodgers.

The clubhouse is spread across an area of 1,440 square feet and includes a team meeting area with a lot of monitors, an immaculate locker room area with plenty of space for each individual player on the roster, and on the outside, a Freddie Freeman mural along with his baseball accolades accumulated over the years.

Freeman voiced his excitement before inaugurating the clubhouse and said:

"I have been in a clubhouse for a very long time as a player. Sometimes you spend more time in there than you do with your family. The bonds, relationships and stories you share are special.

"When I was blessed enough with the resources to give back, that was what I wanted to create: a space for you that makes you excited to be here.”

A healthy Freddie Freeman is leading the charge in baseball fanatasy rankings for the LA Dodgers and hopes to win his second World Series title in 2024.

