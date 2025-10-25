  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:34 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
"Sorry a** umpire have money on Toronto"; "Mason Fluharty owns Shohei Ohtani" - Fans erupt as Dodgers star strikes out twice in World Series Game 1 - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani started the game going down swinging against Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage's 85 mph splitter in World Series Game 1 on Friday. The LA Dodgers star was on the receiving end of another strikeout in the fifth inning.

Blue Jays reliever Mason Fluharty threw an 81 mph sweeper to make Ohtani watch the strikeout. This was the second time in a single game, which is a rare feat against Ohtani.

Some fans hailed both Yesavage and Fluharty for coming out on top against the Dodgers hitter.

"He's human after all," one fan wrote.
"FLUHARTY OWNS OHTANI HOLY S*IT," another fan reacted.
"LMAO HES FACING A REAL TEAM LIGHTS ARE TOO BRIGHT," another fan added.

Meanwhile, some fans were not convinced if that pitch from Fluharty was a strike.

"This sorry a** ump must have money on Toronto cause this is just pathetic," one fan wrote.
"As an independent baseball fan, that couldn't have been more of a ball if it had bounced," one fan said.
"That pitch was very low," another fan wrote.

Shohei Ohtani finally goes big after going down twice

After two consecutive strikeouts, Shohei Ohtani showed his brute power in the seventh inning as he hit a two-run home run. The scoring shot cut the Blue Jays' lead to 11-4.

Despite Ohtani's efforts, the lead was too big to overcome as the Dodgers lost the game 11-4.

The Blue Jays stamped their authority in the nine-run sixth inning, which saw the Blue Jays cap off the inning with the help of a grand slam by Addison Barger.

Ohtani came into this game on the back of a historic performance to become the first and only player in MLB history to record 10 strikeouts and hit three home runs in the same game. This game alone was enough for him to be crowned the NLCS MVP as the Dodgers easily swept the Milwaukee Brewers to make it back to the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers are the defending champions, but they have started the series with a blowout loss. They need to buckle and win Game 2 before heading to LA for the next two games of the ongoing World Series.

