"Sorry but Cody Bellinger is seriously broken right now" "He’s been bad for literally 2 years" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans furious with Cody Bellinger's decline after another poor performance

Cody Bellinger's struggles at the plate continue and after showing no signs of improvement, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are fed up. The team currently has the best record in the MLB, but they still hope for better from their young star. Bellinger has failed to repeat the success of his 2019 season when he won the MVP award at just 23 years old.

Since then, he has not had an All-Star season, and has at best been above average. This season, he has a batting average of .200 and an on-base percentage of just .261. Both of these numbers are disappointing for a player the caliber of Cody Bellinger.

Fans have been very patient with the struggling outfielder, but that patience has worn very thin. His recent outing against the San Francisco Giants was the catalyst for this criticism.

Frank Molina🇨🇺🇺🇲 @QBNR8R Sorry but Cody Bellinger is seriously broken right now.....he can't even hit a ball that's pitched middle middle to him Sorry but Cody Bellinger is seriously broken right now.....he can't even hit a ball that's pitched middle middle to him

These struggles are nothing new, but everybody hoped he would have turned it around by now. While it is not a certainty, the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely be looking to move on. Unless, of course, Bellinger gives the team reason not to.

Jim ward @WardJwbronco22 @DodgersNation Bellinger and Taylor are liability’s for this team offensively ! Both are a mess at the plate @DodgersNation Bellinger and Taylor are liability’s for this team offensively ! Both are a mess at the plate

He is still a solid depth player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but not the superstar they hoped they would have a few years ago.

neb noerrac @blue_bizness There are 3 things for certain in this life death, taxes and Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor being automatic outs!!! There are 3 things for certain in this life death, taxes and Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor being automatic outs!!!

Cody Bellinger himself vented some frustration after grounding into a double play against the Giants.

Luca Evans @bylucaevans Cody Bellinger chucks his helmet away after lining into a double play to end the 6th inning. The frustration continues. Cody Bellinger chucks his helmet away after lining into a double play to end the 6th inning. The frustration continues.

Cody Bellinger's supporters don't want to see him leave the team this offseason.

Bellinger/Buehler truther @dodgerale Please just wake up in the postseason I want u to stay @Cody_Bellinger Please just wake up in the postseason I want u to stay @Cody_Bellinger

The Dodgers have championship aspirations this year, and to win it all the team has to be nearly perfect. Especially with opponents like the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves standing in their way.

If Bellinger cannot make the adjustments to his game that need to be made, he could find himself riding the bench.

Andrew Vera @drewsheisty98 Bellinger as is, is cooked. Refuses to make adjustments with replacements waiting in the wing. Bellinger as is, is cooked. Refuses to make adjustments with replacements waiting in the wing.

The fact that the Dodgers have as great of a record as they do despite Bellinger's performance is a testament to how good the squad is.

Glenn Munoz @GlennMunoz6 @DodgersNation The Dodgers can’t carry both Taylor & Bellinger on the playoff roster. We are at the end of the season and they both have been non factors on offense @DodgersNation The Dodgers can’t carry both Taylor & Bellinger on the playoff roster. We are at the end of the season and they both have been non factors on offense

If Cody Bellinger cannot get things turned around by October, the Los Angeles Dodgers may look elsewhere for offense.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a threat with or without Cody Bellinger

With stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers have amassed the best record in the MLB. If they had their former MVP playing to the level he was once capable of, they might be legitimately unbeatable.

When the high stakes of the postseason rolls around, the Dodgers will only be playing their best players. If Bellinger wants that to be him, he will have to elevate his game to the level it once was at.

