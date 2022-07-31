“Sorry for the rest of the league” “Best pitcher ever” - New York Mets fans ecstatic following the confirmed debut of 2-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom

New York Mets ace and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut this Tuesday. deGrom was sidelined with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

The news will surely give the New York Mets a boost as the team looks to make a push for the playoffs in the last two months of the season. Being able to add a pitcher of this caliber to the pitching rotation will be key to the team's success going forward.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Jacob deGrom is expected to come off the IL and start for the Mets on Tuesday, per @AnthonyDiComo Jacob deGrom is expected to come off the IL and start for the Mets on Tuesday, per @AnthonyDiComo https://t.co/eS3e1n1ZJV

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform.

One Mets fan wants the league to be on notice once deGrom returns. The team will certainly benefit greatly with this.

Others are just happy to see the great pitcher back from injury.

The Mets rotation, when deGrom returns, will be one of the deepest in all of baseball.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how deGrom performs in his debut this Tuesday. deGrom is among the game's best pitchers. His return will be a must-see on TV that day.

New York Mets player profile: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom pitches during a St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets Spring Training Game this year.

After deGrom was drafted by the Mets, the future star began his professional career in Low-A rookie ball. Shortly after his pro career began, deGrom tore his UCL and was sidelined for the rest of 2010 and the entirety of the 2011 season.

In 2012, deGrom recovered from his injury and looked like a brand new pitcher. In 2012, in his first full season, deGrom went 9-3 with a 2.43 ERA in Single-A. This was good enough to work his way up to AA and AAA in the next two seasons before making his big league debut on May 15, 2014.

Since breaking into the MLB, deGrom has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In his rookie season, deGrom went 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA. This was good enough to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

His 2015-2017 seasons were solid. He posted, at least, a 3.53 ERA or lower each season. His superstar status would not come until 2018 when he had one of the best seasons of all-time for a Mets pitcher.

In 2018, deGrom went just 10-9 but posted a league-leading 1.70 ERA and struckout 269 batters. This was good enough to win the NL Cy Young Award.

He followed up 2018 with another Cy Young season in 2019 by posting an 11-8 record with a 2.43 ERA. He led the league in strikeouts with 255.

Overall, it will be great to see deGrom back as he has been one of the best over th past decade.

