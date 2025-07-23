“Sorry, they’re not robots!” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone doubles down on player support as media’s pestering questions trigger frustration

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't impressed with the way media and analysts are grilling everything his players have to say after games. The Yankees are having a mixed season, putting a target on Boone's back, but he said that the effort is there for everyone to see.

The Yankees are in the midst of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, they won 5-4. Before that, the Yankees manager, on Jomboy’s Talkin’ Yanks podcast from Toronto, he went on a rant against media members for targeting his players.

“Understand the pestering, bantering, leading questions that are being asked of our guys,” Boone said.

“And I don’t want them to just fly off the handle and be emotional. We’ve been pretty good over the years of compartmentalizing and dealing with the everyday grind of the regular season and playing in New York, and you start getting emotional and going down that road, it’s a bad trait.”

Boone was particularly upset about how people are treating his players' comments. He said they are deriving unnecessary interpretations and commenting on their emotions.

“Everyone’s different. Stop with the reaction of how a guy answers a frickin’ question. Seriously,” Boone said. “We gotta win. OK? We are obsessed with it and hell-bent preparation-wise and guys give a rip. … Some people will give you colorful answers.

"Some guys throw their helmet. Does that make you feel good? Some guys are calm. Stop it. It doesn’t mean a guy cares more or less because he dives into home plate. It’s you’ve gotta be angry at something because we didn’t win. ... You’re cherry-picking the answers you like that you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s tugging at my fandom in the right way.’ Sorry, they’re not robots.”

Yankees draw level in series against the Blue Jays

The Yankees have been surprisingly unimpressive against the AL East teams, including Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox and the Orioles. After Tuesday's 5-4 win, the Yankees have won three out of nine contests played against the Blue Jays.

After dropping the series opener in Toronto on Monday, the Yankees registered a thrilling victory on Tuesday. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three run homer in the first inning against Max Scherzer. Cody Bellinger also hit a home run. But the Blue Jays crawled back in the sixth inning, tying the game at 4-4 after George Springer's RBI single.

Finally, in the top of the ninth inning, Yankees Ben Rice hit a go-ahead solo home run against Jeff Hoffman. Yankees closer Devin Williams then defended the lead in the ninth inning to earn the save.

