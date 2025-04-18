Soto’s stance on Judge gets fair review from Braves legend

Juan Soto's New York Mets stint has not started as well as fans would've expected after his $765 million deal with the team in the offseason, following a career year with the New York Yankees.

Ad

While the Dominican star has not been able to replicate last season's form so far, Soto's comment on how he is being pitched differently this year, with Aaron Judge not hitting behind him anymore.

“it’s definitely different,” Soto said. “I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that.’’

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His comment created an uproar on social media, with fans alleging that he misses playing with the Yankees captain and regrets joining the Mets.

However, Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer John Smoltz defended the Mets star's comments. In an episode of the "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" podcast, Smoltz defended Soto by saying (8:55 onwards):

"Yeah, I mean, I always try to look things objectively and not knowing the total context. I say he's basically giving props to Aaron Judge. I think it's interesting, you can look at it and go, 'Is he dissing the guys on his team?' I mean, there are too many ways to look at a comment like that when maybe it wasn't meant that way. Like he was saying, 'The best player in the game was on my team, and he was hitting behind me.'

Ad

"It's not a it's not a proper comment to make when you step back and you go. Oh, what did I just say? That might have been a mistake and how it's viewed. But in the moment, without knowing all the other questions leading up, I think I would look at it and go, he's probably saying Aaron Judge is a bad dude and he's one of the best players in the game."

Ad

Ad

Aaron Judge reflected on Juan Soto's comments

Aaron Judge reflected on his former outfield partner's comments earlier this week. He commended Juan Soto's new Mets teammate, Pete Alonso, as one of the best hitters in the game.

“He's got probably one of the best hitters in the game behind him right now with what Alonso is doing. It's been fun to watch,’’ said Judge. “He's hitting close to .400 and driving the ball all over the field, driving guys in. So, they're going to be just fine.’’

Judge's comments came in the wake of Alonso's strong start to the season that has seen the Mets infielder hitting five home runs with 21 RBIs and a .343 batting average. If anything, Alonso has overshadowed Juan Soto so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More