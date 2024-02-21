"Sounds better than most Spanish speakers" - Shohei Ohtani impresses Dodgers fans by speaking impeccable Spanish, thanks to Teoscar Hernandez

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez come from different places. Not only have both of their MLB journeys up to this point been different, but they hail from totally different countries. Ohtani is from Japan and Hernandez is from the Dominican Republic.

Nevertheless, their journeys have brought them both to the same team, where they are now teammates for the first time and will go about trying to win each of their first championships together.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed both as part of their massive spending spree in free agency. They speak different languages, but Hernandez has taken it upon himself to bridge that gap by teaching Ohtani spanish.

Everything Shohei Ohtani does inspires fans, as they are mostly just extremely excited to see the reigning American League MVP on their roster as they try and capture a World Series.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez are big moves

Everyone has seen the staggering numbers behind Shohei Ohtani's contract. It's one of the biggest moves in sports history and certainly for MLB and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That, along with the Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing and Tyler Glasnow trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, have made this a huge offseason, but don't let any of it distract from how impactful Teoscar Hernandez's arrival could be.

The one-year length of the deal suggests a player maybe not worth committing to, but they offered him $23 million salary to play. They can't commit much to the future, but they value him highly.

Teoscar Hernandez is a big move for the Dodgers

The former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder is a very good player who should make a pretty major impact on the team. The Ohtani and Yamamoto moves made them World Series favorites, but adding Hernandez gives them a key piece to cement that fact and give them some breathing room.

