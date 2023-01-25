South Korean superstar outfielder Lee Jung-hoo could be on his way to an MLB stadium in the near future.

He's reportedly hired Scott Boras, one of the most famous MLB agents in the business. That almost assuredly signals that he at least wants to move to the MLB from South Korea.

Yonhap News Agency reported:

"The reigning South Korean baseball MVP Lee Jung-hoo has hired Scott Boras as his U.S. agent ahead of a potential jump to the majors, an informed industry source said Wednesday."

Jung-hoo is an absolute superstar in South Korea. According to Yonhap:

"He led the league in five major hitting categories: batting average (.349), hits (193), RBIs (113), on-base percentage (.421) and slugging percentage (.575). Among all KBO hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances, Lee has the highest career batting average with .342."

In South Korea, the outfielder is represented by the agency that sent three future MLB players over: Kim Hyun-soo to the Baltimore Orioles, Kang Jung-ho to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Park Byung-ho to the Minnesota Twins.

Who else does Scott Boras represent alongside Lee Jung-hoo?

Boras is well-known for getting his clients the best deal possible. He just negotiated a nice $90 million for Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida with the Boston Red Sox.

Will Lee Jung-hoo follow Masataka Yoshida's footsteps?

He negotiated two $300 million+ deals for Carlos Correa this offseason that fell through thanks to injury concerns. He also got Joey Gallo a higher salary this year and has tons of other mega contracts under his belt.

Should Jung-hoo decide to make the jump to the MLB like it seems he will, he's arguably hired the best baseball agent to help him get there.

